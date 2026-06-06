Police have finally identified the victim of a cold case dating back almost 40 years with the help of modern-day technology.

In 1989, a construction crew discovered skeletal remains in a vacant lot on Castleberry Lane in Bullhead City, Arizona.

At the time police speculated that the victim was a female around 17 to 19 years old and that she had been dead for some time (anywhere between two to ten years).

As they were unable to properly identify her, the cold case victim went on to be known as 'Castleberry Kate' in a nod to the street she was found on.

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Investigators ruled her death as a homicide as a bullet was discovered in her skull, but to this day the perpetrator has yet to be found.

The young woman's remains were found in Bullhead City, Arizona, in 1989 (Getty Stock)

But there's now been a huge break in the case and 'Castleberry Kate' has been identified as Sonya Alice Langan.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Bullhead City Police Department said: "After nearly four decades, the Bullhead City Police Department has made a significant breakthrough in an unsolved homicide investigation through the use of advanced DNA genealogy testing conducted by the DNA Doe Project.

"The unidentified young woman whose remains were discovered in 1989 and known for decades as 'Castleberry Kate' has now been positively identified as Sonya Alice Langan."

The statement further divulged: "In 2024, the Bullhead City Police Department was approached by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit regarding the possibility of federal grant funding for forensic genealogy testing in the case. The grant was approved, allowing evidence from the case to be submitted to the DNA Doe Project.

"Investigative genetic genealogists were able to develop a 99% match identifying the victim as Sonya Langan in late 2025."

After the 99 percent match, police were able to reach out to living relatives of hers to find out more about her backstory.

Apparently she was around 17/18 years old when she left home and was never officially reported as missing to law enforcement.

"Detectives also learned that strained family relationships and extended periods without contact among relatives were not uncommon, leading family members to believe she had voluntarily left due to unhappiness at home," Bullhead City Police Department went on.

"Family members fully cooperated with investigators and provided DNA samples to assist in confirming Sonya’s identity. In May 2026, Sonya Langan was positively identified as the victim in this cold case homicide investigation."

The homicide case remains open and under investigation. In light of the big break, police 'hope to provide answers and closure for Sonya’s family after all these years'.