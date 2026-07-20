A California council member had been quietly placed on administrative leave just two days before being arrested on a yacht as her family comes out to urge people to not 'rush to judgement'.

Sausalito's new city manager, who was appointed to the role three weeks ago in June, was arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff's office.

Elaine Forbes was allegedly arrested early Saturday morning (July 18) on Humboldt Avenue near Johnson Street, where the marinas are nearby.

Per a statement, Forbes was apprehended on suspicion of burglary, but there have since been little detail on her alleged crimes.

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The Marin Independent Journal, quoted sheriff Lt. Domenick Yazzolino's report that authorities responded to a call about a burglary and found Forbes inside a yacht that she did not own.

Elaine Forbes was arrested on a yacht (Climate One)

Per Marin County jail records, the 53-year-old was arrested at 6:50 am that morning at a location where the offices of the Sausalito Yacht Harbor are situated.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it was stated that Forbes was being held on $50,000 bail.

On behalf of Elaine Forbes and her family, Sam Singer Public Relations revealed a message from the public servant's family, which may reveal a little bit of insight into the incident and Forbes' situation.

It reads: "Elaine Forbes has devoted much of her life to public service and is widely respected by the many people who have worked with her over the years.

"We ask that no one rush to judgment based on limited information. Elaine is experiencing a mental health crisis," the statement explained, adding: "As the facts become clearer and Elaine obtains legal and healthcare counsel in the coming hours and days, we hope people will respond with compassion, patience and respect for her and her family during an extraordinarily difficult time. Thank you."

Her family have come out to talk about the yacht incident (Getty Stock Images)

In response to her arrest, the City of Sausalito released a statement which explains that there is now an 'active' investigation into the allegations of theft, as it reads: "This is a difficult development for our City staff and our community. Because this is now an active and ongoing investigation by the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the City will not comment on the specific allegations."

It added of her leave that 'on Thursday, July 16, the Sausalito City Council met in closed session to approve a leave of absence for Forbes.'

It revealed that for further possible outcomes being decided, 'it is anticipated the City Council will discuss next steps at its upcoming City Council meeting.'

Sausalito’s City Council voted on May 5 to hire Forbes for the role which began on July 1.

“Forbes brings more than two decades of public-sector experience, including nine years as the San Francisco Port Director,” the City of Sausalito said of her post. “Returning to Marin is a homecoming — Forbes lived in San Rafael as a child.”

As for Forbes, she appeared thrilled at the new journey, issuing her own statement in Spring that shared she was 'honored to be coming home to Marin' as she added: “I am excited to get to work supporting the city’s long-term fiscal sustainability, preparing for sea level rise, and building a strong organization that delivers exceptional service.”