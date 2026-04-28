The TSA have been forced to issue another stern warning after a horrifying discovery in a passenger's carry-on luggage.

Violating TSA rules can carry a hefty fine of up to $17,000 - but many continue trying to test their luck anyway.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is estimated to screen 2.5 million passengers daily during peak times, so it's no surprise they'll see a few rule breaks here and there.

One passenger, however, went way too far when they attempted to carry a huge machete through a security checkpoint.

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It’s said the person in question told the security they had ‘forgotten’ it was in their bag - prompting a stern reminder to future passengers.

The post has sparked huge reaction online - with many questioning how one can forget they're carrying a huge weapon in their rather small carry-on bag.





Posting to their social media accounts, the TSA stressed: “You can’t place a machete in your carry-on bag and tell us, 'I forgot it was in there.' If you have a need to know what can or can’t go, maybe it’s time you reach out to AskTSA. Find their sharp replies 24/7 by texting “POINTS” to 275-872.”

As the post circulated online, one fuming Reddit user responded: “I’m sick of watching people who try packing weapons in carry-ons get wrist slaps and sent on their merry way. They should be getting pulled out & arrested, interrogated, booked by the local PD and fined thousands by TSA, with a flight ban if they keep it up.”

Another penned: "You should know where your weapons are at all times anyway???”

A third said: “I do not buy for one second that anyone ‘forgot’ they have a weapon in their carry-on. I’ve always known everything I’m packing & bringing on a flight.”

However, one user was more lenient, sharing their own similar anecdote. “Sometimes it really is a mistake,” they wrote. “I got pulled out of line for having a Leatherman multi-tool that had a knife in my backpack once. It's something I always keep in my backpack, and this one time I forgot to remove before going to the airport.”

TSA were forced to issue a warning after making an alarming discovery

“The agent gave it back to me but obviously wouldn't let me through the checkpoint with the knife. I ended up being able to leave it with the airline's lost and found and retrieve it after my return flight. Sometimes people just forget things.”

There are a number of rules on what can and can’t be done during a flight - and some experts have been sharing hints and tips for a smoother travel experience this vacation season, even down to the color of your luggage.

Former US Army military policeman and security expert for UPS, Ed Burnett told The Independent it was best to leave the dark colored luggage at home - and opt for color instead.

"Bright colors are a deterrent. Thieves prefer anonymous black or navy bags because they can walk away with them without standing out," he said.

"A neon green bag, for example, is a liability for a thief. If you yell, 'Stop that man with the green bag,' everyone sees him."