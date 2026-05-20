Not that long ago, walking into any American airport with half an ounce of weed was an easy way to land yourself in jail.

Now, those exact same agents that might have arrested you are just as likely to wave you through, thanks to recent rule changes handed down by the Transport Security Administration in reaction to the reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III substance.

While weed users are likely to still feel that familiar grip of fear if they walk into a terminal with a blunt in their bag, since April 27 of this year, that feeling is more likely down to the 'lemon haze' than reality.

With marijuana now legalized for recreational or medical purposes in 40 states across the country, airports and interstate travel had already become a major area of confusion, but the TSA's new rules have cleared the hazy distinction between federal and local laws.

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Packing a fat bag of weed in your bag might feel wrong, but according to the TSA, it's perfectly fine (Getty Stock)

Weed smokers will be giving a new meaning to the 'mile high club' under the new guidelines, which were updated to state: "TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers.

"Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance or evidence of criminal activity is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer."

However, as cannabis is now a Schedule III substance, any passengers traveling with medical weed and their prescription should be able to board their plane with no issue - even if their bags reek of the 'loud'.

Under this new classification, the government acknowledges that weed has legitimate therapeutic purposes and warrants further research, which is important as all airports come under federal jurisdiction.

You absolutely cannot do this on international flights (Getty Stock)

This is because the government now recognizes medicinal cannabis use at the national level, meaning that air passengers can bring prescribed weed with them on their flights, either in the hold or in their carry-on luggage.

Not all chronic users of the chronic will be able to take advantage of these looser TSA rules however, as they will need to bring their doctor's prescription in case TSA agents try to stop them.

Without a medical prescription, these agents are still likely to refer anyone to local law enforcement, if they are flying into a state with strict laws around cannabis with a bag on them.

And even if they quote the changed guidelines at a particularly zealous TSA agent, they may still refuse to allow any cannabis onto the flight, with the guidance stating that the final decision is still that of the agent.

Lawyers told SFGate that any users planning on flying high should avoid taking any amounts larger than an ounce with them, as this could still land them in trouble, depending on the agent and the state.

It is also extremely important to remember that this only applies to flights within the United States. Trying this on any international flight is a great way to find out what that country's prison delicacies are.