A single line buried in an in-game encyclopedia has sent the Pokémon fanbase into overdrive, and the trail of clues leads somewhere nobody expected.

If you've ever doubted the detective abilities of Pokémon fans, this should settle it once and for all.

Players who have been combing through Winds and Waves, the upcoming Gen 10 title, stumbled across an entry in Pokopia, the game's in referenece system, that has set forums and social media alight.

It concerns Shellos, the fan-favorite sea slug Pokémon that comes in two forms, usually pink or blue, depending on where it lives in the world.

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The entry is pretty straightforward on first glance, it explains Shellos changes its color and appearance based on its diet and environment.

But then comes the line that caught everyones attention: "We are researching day and night in an attempt to create a heretofore unknown yellow Shellos."

Pokemon is coming back with Wind and Waves (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A brand new yellow form, never seen before in the series.

That was enough to get fans spiraling, but the really interesting part is where the theory goes next.

While digging into what a yellow Shellos could be based on, fans landed on a real-world creature called Placida barackobamai.

It's a species of yellow sea slug that was discovered and formally named in 2017, specifically in honor of former POTUS Barack Obama, as a tribute to his environmental work and his decision to expand the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

The creature has a distinctive orange-yellow coloring that fans believe could easily serve as the real-world inspiration for a new Shellos or evolution Gastrodon.

Did Obama live in Indonesia?

To top it off fans have also pointed out that Obama spent part of his childhood in Indonesia, a detail some feel ties into regional themes and influences that appear to run through Winds and Waves.

Now, Game Freak and Nintendo have remained tight lipped about this, and until they do it remains a fun fan theory.

But it is an unusually well-constructed one, and the existence of Placida barackobamai is real, verifiable fact.

Pokémon Winds and Waves does not currently have a confirmed release date.