Erik Bottcher has spoken out after an 18-year-old tourist tragically died after falling from a horse carriage in Central Park.

The teenager, who has now been publicly named as Romanch Mahajan, was thrown to the ground on Wednesday (June 17) when a Central Park carriage horse bolted away from its driver.

The 18-year-old was riding in the horse-drawn carriage with three other passengers when the accident happened just before 3pm, according to the New York Police Department. At least two passengers were sent flying out of the cab.

It's said the horse had only been working in the famous park for six weeks, according to ABC News.

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Mahajan was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The other passengers reportedly refused medical treatment.

A representative for the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which represents carriage industry employees, said the driver had dismounted to take a photograph of his passengers, which they are not supposed to do.

Horse-drawn carriages have been a staple of Central Park since the 1800s (Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The carriage owner has suspended the driver indefinitely and the horse – which is said to be doing okay – will be retired.

TWU Local 100 Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp has since confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Following the devastating ordeal, New York State Senator Erik Bottcher has issued a statement.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic death of an 18-year-old visitor who lost his life after falling from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park," he wrote.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

A teen tourist sadly died as a result of the incident (ABC7 New York)

Bottcher went on: "This tragedy comes just days after another carriage horse collapsed and died in Central Park, and only weeks after yet another carriage crash injured a driver. These incidents are a painful reminder that horse-drawn carriages do not belong in the middle of one of the busiest cities in the world.

"The New York City Council must act and pass Ryder’s Law. As a member of the City Council, I was a prime co-sponsor of this legislation because I believed then, as I do now, that continuing to place horses, carriage drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians in these situations creates unacceptable risks. The status quo is failing both people and animals."

Ryder's Law was created following the death of an elderly horse named Ryder. He was described as 'emaciated' by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and was forced to pull a carriage in the hot weather.

He collapsed in the street in August 2022 and tragically died a few months later.

This has since happened again. A horse tragically collapsed and died in the park earlier this month, New York Post reported.

Bottcher's statement went on: "For years, advocates have warned that it was only a matter of time before another serious injury or loss of life occurred. Today, those warnings have become a devastating reality.

"New York City can honor its history while embracing safer, more humane alternatives. The City Council should bring Ryder’s Law to a vote without delay and finally bring an end to the horse-drawn carriage industry in New York City."