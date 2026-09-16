Woman spent 11 years undergoing chemotherapy for cancer she never actually had

A woman who underwent 11 years of chemotherapy for a cancer she never actually had has launched legal action against the NHS.

Becky Jones, 34, claims she was diagnosed with a Grade 4 glioblastoma in 2012 and told she wouldn't live past a year.

Becky, a mother-of-two, alleges doctors at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire rushed her into treatment before biopsy results had been properly investigated.

She said: “I had a scan in December 2012 that showed some form of mass, so it was decided I needed a brain biopsy, but the results were lost.

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“I was transferred to UHCW and they decided glioblastoma grade 4 without seeing the results.

“When the results came back it was either a lesion, an infection or a tumefactive demyelination.

“But instead of going ahead with the investigative work, they went straight into chemotherapy.”

The Brit claims she spent the next 11 years taking the chemotherapy drug temozolomide (TMZ), whilst also undergoing radiotherapy.

Becky began questioning her diagnosis in 2025 after years of clear MRI scans and giving birth naturally to two children, despite being told by healthcare professionals she wouldn't be able to have kids.

Becky Jones claims she was diagnosed with a Grade 4 glioblastoma in 2012 (SWNS)

Shockingly, the mom has now been told she never even had cancer, but was instead suffering from tumefactive demyelination, an inflammation of the brain which could have been treated with steroids.

"I found out over a teams conference with my clinical experts two weeks ago that I didn’t have a tumour," the 34-year-old said.

"It had been expected but until someone tells you you’ve never had cancer that’s when it really hits you.”

Becky estimates she endured 156 cycles of chemotherapy that wasn't needed, which left her suffering from nausea, fatigue, depression, anxiety, ulcers, stomach pain and possible early menopause.

She also claims the treatment robbed her of career opportunities, including her dream of joining the police, which was dashed when her driving licence was revoked for two years.

Becky went on to say her personal life was ruined, as she stopped attending family events and unnecessarily shielded during the Covid pandemic.

Her own mom was even diagnosed with cancer, which is the toughest blow to deal with looking back.

"At times when I didn’t need to be locked in home with cancer I didn’t have, I could have spent time with her instead - which is hard," Becky said.

Becky Jones claims she had treatment for a disease she never actually had (SWNS)

More than 40 patients and their families are taking legal action over allegations of prolonged or unnecessary cancer treatment within University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

Becky added: “I just want answers from the trust as to why he was able to run his show for so long without anyone checking up on him.

“There were so many people involved.

I want him held accountable for what he has done, I want him behind bars.

“I’m not the only one.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire told LADbible Group: “Following concerns raised about the use of extended adjuvant temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy in the treatment of high-grade brain tumours, including glioblastomas, and the care provided by retired neuro-oncology consultant Ian Brown, the Trust has commissioned an independent review by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

The hospital trust has responded (SWNS)

“The review will be published later in the Autumn. While we await the review, we have already put in place actions, informed by initial feedback, to ensure more robust oversight of the prescription and use of TMZ and ensure patient safety.

“All patients receiving TMZ at the time of Ian Brown’s retirement have been reviewed by senior clinicians, with appropriate care plans put in place."

The statement continued: “We are also undertaking an independent review of our speak up processes, led by an independent party, to ensure staff feel fully supported and confident in raising any concerns. The Trust will assess the full RCP review when it is published and will take further appropriate action based on its findings.

“To protect patient privacy, we are unable to comment on individual patient care. However, if any patients have concerns about their treatment or care they are encouraged to contact the Trust's Patient Relations Service, who can provide support and ensure their questions and concerns are addressed appropriately.

“We want to reassure our community that patient safety, experience and wellbeing remain our top priorities."