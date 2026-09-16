Woman spent 11 years undergoing chemotherapy for cancer she never actually had
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Woman spent 11 years undergoing chemotherapy for cancer she never actually had

Becky Jones claims she was rushed into treatment before biopsy results had been properly investigated

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Cancer, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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