Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw share baby update as due date approaches
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Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw share baby update as due date approaches

Shane Burcaw has opened about his fears over becoming a dad

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Parenting, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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