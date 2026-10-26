Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw share baby update as due date approaches

Shane and Hannah Burcaw are expecting their first child, with the baby due in January.

The interabled couple, who married in September 2020, shared the news on Instagram on September 8th, writing: "We are beyond ecstatic to announce that we're expecting our first child this coming January!'

They added that Hannah was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

In a new video, the couple said they are one week away from the third trimester, and also hit out at views who kept telling them that Hannah does not look pregnant.

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Hannah is able-bodied, while Shane lives with a severe muscle-wasting disease and relies on a wheelchair.

Hannah Aylward first learned about Shane in 2016 after watching a documentary about his life. Drawn to his humor and writing, she reached out to him via email (Instagram/@shaneburcaw)

The pair document their life on social media, where they have been sharing updates on the pregnancy.

Hannah said the second trimester has been better than the first because she has not had any food aversions, and she is finding it fun to feel the baby kick.

Towards the end of it though, she said she has started experiencing pelvic bone pain and having some issues with her ligaments.

Shane has also been open about his fears over becoming a dad.

On Facebook, he wrote: “One of my biggest worries about having children is the extent to which I'll be able to physically interact with them.”





He added that he knows and believes parenting and love do not require physical ability, but still grapples with ‘deep down anxieties’ at times.

He has since felt the baby kick in a recent video, quipping: “It's the most wild thing in the world to feel it moving around in there.”

Shane responded to the comments in the video, saying: "I guarantee you with my own god-given eyes, she looks pregnant right now. There's a big old belly there."

Hannah explained that people forget how tall she is.

“I'm almost 6 feet tall. So this, you know, there's a lot of vertical room for baby. They don't need to go out as far as if I was shorter. So that's definitely why I have less of a bump.”

Shane and Hannah Burcaw (Instagram/@shaneburcaw)

The couple showed off their Toyota Sienna, which has a BraunAbility side-entry ramp, saying they feel ahead of the game because they are already ‘minivan people’.

Installing the car seat did not go smoothly at first.

They struggled to work out how to attach the base to the van's built-in anchors, and eventually turned to the manual. “If we had read the directions from the beginning, this would have taken 2 minutes,” one of them said.

Once they followed the instructions, the base clicked into place, and they described it as ‘rock solid’.

Looking ahead, the pair told People they have spoken to couples in interabled relationships about their experiences.

“One thing that has made me feel good is that they are reminding me that so much of parenting is not the physical stuff,” Shane said.

“A human being, yes, needs physical care as a baby, but a lot of parenting is about the mind and emotions and learning and love.”