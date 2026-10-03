Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw post new pregnancy video after sharing truth about their intimacy
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Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw post new pregnancy video after sharing truth about their intimacy

Shane and Hannah Burcaw announced recently they are expecting their first child

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Squirmy and Grubs

Topics: Parenting, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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