Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw post new pregnancy video after sharing truth about their intimacy

Shane and Hannah Burcaw have posted a new pregnancy video after revealing in an announcement last month they're expecting their first child.

While Hannah is completely able-bodied, Shane lives with a severe muscle-wasting disease and relies on a wheelchair.

The pair document their life on social media and recently revealed they are expecting, six years after they got married in September 2020.

Alongside photos of the big pregnancy announcement, they wrote on Instagram: "We are beyond ecstatic to announce that we’re expecting our first child this coming January!

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"Hannah is 20 weeks pregnant and although we've been thoroughly enjoying this special time in privacy so far, we've also missed sharing all the joy with you, and there's so much to share."

Since that bombshell on September 8, Shane and Hannah have continued to document their pregnancy journey, including a recent video which saw Shane feeling kicks from the baby.

Shane felt the baby kick (Squirmy and Grubs/YouTube)

"It’s the most wild thing in the world to feel it moving around in there,” Shane quipped.

It comes after Shane took to Facebook to share an honest assessment of his fears about becoming a dad.

He wrote: "One of my biggest worries about having children is the extent to which I’ll be able to physically interact with them. I know and believe that parenting and love do not require physical ability, but I still grapple with those deep down anxieties at times, especially as our baby began kicking in Hannah’s womb a few weeks ago.

"I hoped, but didn’t know for certain whether, I’d be able to reach my arms far enough to feel the kicking myself."

Shane and Hannah have spoke previously about how they connect romantically with physical intimacy, a question that they get asked all too often.

Shane said: "We're seen as asexual beings," which lead to Hannah asking why and if it was under another misconception that his 'physical organs' don't work.

"Well that," Shane continued, before adding: "They see my attraction, my ability to attract a parter as non-existent."

Shane and Hannah Burcaw married six years ago (@hannahayl/Instagram)

Hannah then continued: "And even if you did, it wouldn't work. There's no physical way - because we get a lot of like, 'there's no physical way that they could, so they're lying.'"

Looking ahead, it's all about parenthood for Shane and Hannah, with the pair recently revealing to People that they've spoken to couples in interabled relationships about their experiences.

“One thing that has made me feel good is that they are reminding me that so much of parenting is not the physical stuff,” Shane told the outlet.

"A human being, yes, needs physical care as a baby, but a lot of parenting is about the mind and emotions and learning and love.”