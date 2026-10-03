Rami Malek's twin brother Sami has a surprisingly 'normal' job despite attending the Oscars with his award-winning sibling in 2019.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star grew up in Los Angeles with his identical twin, Sami, and their older sister Yasmine, who also happened to choose a career as a doctor far away from the spotlight.

The twins were born on May 12, 1981, and despite Sami opting for a quiet life as an English teacher, Robert Downey Jr. praised the 45-year-old and the rest of Rami's family for pushing the Oscar-winner toward success, in an essay for TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 list.

"I contend that his mother Nelly, his father Said, his sister Yasmine and his brother Sami are the foundational pillars to his rise," Downey Jr. wrote.

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The legend added: "Mighta just been destiny…more likely it’s yet another testament to hardworking immigrants raising their kids right and pushing our culture toward the light."

The Malek brothers are the son's of Egyptian immigrants, and grew up speaking Arabic and practicing other cultural traditions.

The identical twins were born just four minutes apart. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Born four minutes after his famous twin, Sami studied American literature and culture alongside African American studies at UCLA, before embarking on a teaching career.

After starting with the non-profit Teach for America and later teaching middle school English, he now teaches at a high school.

And while Sami went on to pursue a career teaching in schools, Rami revealed the twins weren't always on their best behavior.

Speaking with Esquire UK, the star revealed: "[In school] if you read a book you got a gift certificate to Pizza Hut or something.

"My brother and I got our dad's tape recorder and we would read the books on tape and sell them to the other kids so they could not only get the scores they needed but also cash in on some free pizza."

Despite going onto be a school teacher, Sami and Rami weren't always on their best behavior. (Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for amfAR)

He added: "We saw an opportunity and we took it. I was a pretty resourceful kid."

And it turns out that having an identical twin came with some unexpected perks.

Rami and Sami took full advantage while they were in college, with the Oppenheimer star revealing during a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they swapped places so Sami could pass a class.

Celebrities with twins

Rami isn't the only Hollywood star with a twin, he's actually in great company.

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson also has a twin brother, Hunter Johansson, who also happens to be an actor.

While Kiefer Sutherland also has a twin sister, Rachel, who he previously described as the 'great love' of his life during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.