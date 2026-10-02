Ken Urker's sister reveals her brother's final words to her before his sudden death aged 34

Ken Urker’s sister Autumn has shared the final words words he shared with her before his sudden death, which is now being investigated.

It was announced in the early hours of this morning (October 2) that Ken Urker, the fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and father of their young daughter, had died suddenly at the age of 34.

Urker was reportedly found unresponsive by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at a home in Louisiana on Thursday (October 1), which also marked his birthday, with authorities confirming that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the sudden nature of the incident, his death is currently being investigated by officials.

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His sister, Autumn, went live on TikTok following the news, where she revealed the final words he ever said to her.

Sobbing uncontrollably, she noted that he said 'I love you' before he passed away, but it is unclear when this conversation happened.

Their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, was born in December 2024. (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram)

The devastating announced comes after years of public interest in his relationship with Blanchard, with the pair first connecting while she was serving time in prison before eventually reuniting and welcoming their daughter, Aurora Raina, in December 2024.

It was only a month before Aurora came into the world that Blanchard - jailed for her part in her mother's killing - put an end to speculation by naming Urker, rather than estranged husband Ryan Anderson, as the baby's biological father.

"There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it's finally time to put all these theories to rest," she wrote in a since-deleted post at the time. "Ken is the father."

His sister has shared their final conversation. (@Shortykinss/TikTok)

"Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world," she added.

Things weren't always smooth between the pair, who ended their relationship in 2018 before rekindling their romance six years later in 2024.

Speaking with TMZ in April 2024 about their relationship, Blanchard said: "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.

"We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."