Halle Berry's attorney issues response after ex Olivier Martinez accuses her of abusing their son
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Halle Berry's attorney issues response after ex Olivier Martinez accuses her of abusing their son

A request to monitor her sobriety was denied

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Topics: Halle Berry, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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