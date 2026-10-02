Halle Berry's attorney issues response after ex Olivier Martinez accuses her of abusing their son

Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing.

A Los Angeles County judge has limited Halle Berry's time with her 12-year-old after her ex-husband Olivier Martinez asked the court for a temporary restraining order against her.

The order was granted on Thursday (October 1), according to court records seen by PEOPLE, and covers both Martinez and their son, Maceo.

It follows allegations of abuse made by Martinez, which Berry's attorney has rejected.

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Under the temporary arrangement, Berry's visits with Maceo are confined to Mondays and Tuesdays, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 8pm on each of those days.

The judge did not grant everything Martinez wanted, however.

According to the filing, Berry was not barred from contacting Maceo, with the judge writing that communication between Berry and Maceo should be maintained.

Olivier Martinez filed for divorce from Halle Berry in 2015 after two years of marriage (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

A request for Berry's sobriety to be monitored was also turned down, with the judge citing 'insufficient information'.

What has Olivier Martinez alleged against Halle Berry?

In his petition, also filed on October 1, Martinez alleged Berry caused him 'emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child, Maceo', according to the filing.

Martinez claimed that, during one alleged incident, Berry 'grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, "Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?"'

The filing further alleges 'instances of abuse over the course of the last few years,' including 'additional physical attacks against our son,' as well as verbal and emotional abuse directed at Martinez.

Martinez's attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, said his client's 'paramount concern is the health, welfare and the safety of the minor child.' He added that Martinez also wanted Berry to get 'the appropriate help that she needs to address her issues.'

Baghdaserians described Martinez as 'a loving parent' who has 'tried to do the best he can,' adding: "Our paramount concern right now is only one real issue, and that's protecting this great kid."

Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, said in a statement: "To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement."

She added: "Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."

Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, has described the filing as 'entirely meritless and deliberately misleading' (Aeon/GC Images)

A hearing is scheduled for October 16, when a judge will decide whether the order should be made permanent. Until then, the modified visitation hours stay in place.

The former couple - who tied the knot in 2013 - finalized their divorce in 2023 following a contentious eight-year battle. Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support, along with '4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000'.

Earlier PEOPLE reporting also said Martinez had requested sole custody.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez for comment.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.