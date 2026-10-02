Drake’s ‘Goth Baddie’ reveals the unexpected story behind her signature goth look
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Drake’s ‘Goth Baddie’ reveals the unexpected story behind her signature goth look

Pinkchyu recently broke her silence on Drake dating rumors

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌pinkchyuwu/Instagram

Topics: Drake, Music, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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