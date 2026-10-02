Drake’s ‘Goth Baddie’ reveals the unexpected story behind her signature goth look

Drake's 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu didn't always have the aesthetic she became so well-known for, as she opens what really inspired her signature look.

Pinkchyu rose to fame in August after beating 19 other women to a date with Drake as a part of Drizzy’s 20-versus-1 speed-dating competition on Kick.

It came a year after the rapper said that his 'destiny is to end up with a goth baddie.'

During a livestream with YouTuber N3on, Pinkchyu, revealed that she comes from a religious family, and told the viewers that her signature look actually started as an 'act of rebellion.'

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Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, also said that her uncle was a pastor.

Elsewhere, she revealed that she had studied computer science and communications in college, and planned to be a game developer at the time.

N3on was left in shock when the content creator greeted him with a 'natural look,' ditching the goth aesthetic for a preppy pink co-ord.

Pinkchyu dithced the Goth look for N3on's stream (Kick/n3on)

"I don't know about this man," she said as she made her entrance.

However, N3on was definitely sure of his feelings, as he told Pinkchyu that she 'looked fire.'

Despite looking great, Pinkchyu said 'she didn't feel like herself.'

"I'm pretty tomboy," she added.

"I genuinely didn’t recognize myself," she later added on a clip of the livestream online.

Although, it later looked like the content creator may have had a change of heart, as she later shared a photograph to her X account on captioned: "Should I do a natural look more often?"

It seems like her fans were also fans of the stripped back look, with one writing: "Being yourself has to be the best thing ever. Yes, more without the makeup pictures."

@‌pinkchyu/Instagram)

The pair had 'swapped lives' for the day, as N3on was seen wearing goth attire.

However, N3on isn't the only person whose style she's influenced.

Just last month, Pinkchyu made an appearance in Drake's short film, Fear of Missing Out.

In one segment, Drake and Pinkchyu were seen holding hands in a mall, before heading inside a clothes shop. Here, Pinkchyu picked out a range of dark clothes for the 'Marvin's Room' singer, giving him the complete 'Goth makeover.'

Elsewhere on N3on's livestream, 'Goth Baddie' revealed accidentally revealed her true age, after previously keeping that under wraps.

It came after the YouTuber teased her about 'being 25.'

"25?! I’m not that old, Jesus Christ. I just turned 24!” she exclaimed.

'Goth Baddie' breaks silence on Drake dating rumors

Following their online interactions, Drake and Pinkchyu have been at the center of dating rumors, although they've been keeping tight-lipped.

She was recently asked by TMZ whether she was dating rapper, as she walked down the street with two friends.

"They know, and they are telling me not to say anything," she replied, as her friends sniggered in the background.

"They told me not to say. I can't..." she added.







