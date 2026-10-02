Adopted man stunned to discover rock icon Michael McDonald is his biological father
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Adopted man stunned to discover rock icon Michael McDonald is his biological father

The Doobie Brothers star has since met his biological son in person

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: KMOV

Topics: Celebrity, Parenting

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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