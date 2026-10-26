Trump admin posts map of America – but there's one glaring issue with it
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Trump admin posts map of America – but there's one glaring issue with it

The Government announced a new energy policy this week, but its map of the US was missing a state

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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