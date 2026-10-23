Dylan Sprouse posts 'proof' he and twin brother Cole are 'children of incest' with hilarious response
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Dylan Sprouse posts 'proof' he and twin brother Cole are 'children of incest' with hilarious response

The actor traced a surprising family connection after discovering an unusual pattern among his relatives

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Topics: Cole Sprouse, Game of Thrones, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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