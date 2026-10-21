Dylan and Cole Sprouse's family tree explained after bombshell 'incest' claims
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Dylan and Cole Sprouse's family tree explained after bombshell 'incest' claims

Dylan Sprouse 'found out something weird' after looking into his family tree

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Topics: Cole Sprouse, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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