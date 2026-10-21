Dylan and Cole Sprouse's family tree explained after bombshell 'incest' claims

Dylan and Cole Sprouse's family tree has been explained after the latter revealed that the twins are 'children of incest' during a recent podcast appearance.

The children of Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, recently looked into his family tree and was met with some bombshell revelations.

Dylan explained on his Wildmen Podcast that after researching his ancestry using a genealogy service, he came across a strange revelation when it came to his father's side of the family.

"When I first took it, my actual breakdown of history was very different than it is now," Dylan explained.

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"I've found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad's side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them and compare and contrast…and I found out something weird."

Dylan and Cole Sprouse pictured in 2020 (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The family tree explained

So, relatives on both side of the family traveled to California during the Gold Rush era, Dylan explained on the podcast.

The actor went on to say that branches of his family married into one another across multiple generations, with Dylan and Cole's parents, Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright, having no idea until the recent family tree research was done by Dylan.

"Get this: the families marry in California in the late 1800s. And then they diverged. And then they married again…with my mom and my dad, like last generation," Dylan added.

Dylan went on to state that twins are extremely common in his family, explaining on the podcast that there were multiple sets of twins on his mother's side, as well as his father's uncles being identical twins.

Speaking on his podcast, Dylan added: "We have seven sets of twins in four generations, which is crazy. That's a lot of twins. The reason why we have a lot of twins is it's the same family!"

The Sprouse family tree (John Shearer/Getty Images/Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images/Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

Cole, who did not feature on the podcast, took to his Instagram Stories to react to the recent revalation.

"No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am," he penned.

Cole penned in a follow-up post that people still mix him and his brother up with who is married to Barbara Palvin.

"It's that time of year when I get tagged in Victoria's Secret content 'cause people still don't know who married Barbara," Cole added.