Dylan Sprouse reveals how he and brother Cole are 'children of incest' after making 'crazy' discovery
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Dylan Sprouse reveals how he and brother Cole are 'children of incest' after making 'crazy' discovery

Dylan says seven sets of twins in four generations led him to suspect his parents were related

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Cole Sprouse, Entertainment, Disney

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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