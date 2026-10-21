Cole Sprouse breaks silence on how he and brother Dylan are 'children of incest' after 'crazy' discovery

Cole Sprouse has spoken out for the first time since his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, revealed that they are 'children of incest'.

The twins, who shot to fame on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, are the children of Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright.

Dylan recently went on Ancestry to look into his family background and found out some unexpected things.

"I’ve found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad’s side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them, compare and contrast," he explained on the Wildmen Podcast.

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"And then they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and my dad."

He described the news as 'crazy' and when he told his brother Cole about it, apparently he hung up on him.

Dylan Sprouse revealed his unique family background on the Wildmen Podcast (@WildmenPodcast/YouTube)

Elsewhere on the pod, Dylan revealed when he 'started to get suspicious' – that being when he discovered that his father's uncles were identical twins.

"I'd only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family," he explained. "We had seven sets of twins in four generations. Which is crazy."

Cole's now reacted the his twin brother's recent revelations going viral. He penned on his Instagram Story on October 20: "No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am."

The Sprouse family tree according to Dylan (John Shearer/Getty Images/Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images/Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

In a follow up post, he quipped that people still mix him and his brother up when it comes to all things Barbara Palvin (whom Dylan is married to).

"It's that time of year when I get tagged in Victoria's Secret content 'cause people still don't know who married Barbara," Cole wrote.

Dylan and Barbara recently welcomed their first child together and just six weeks later the 33-year-old Hungarian model was back on the runway.

While many were surprised to see her walk this year's VS show so soon after giving birth, Palvin insisted that it wasn't a 'big deal'.

Twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse are often mixed up with one another (Steven Simione/WireImage)

"I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the US most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal," she told PEOPLE ahead of the show.

Palvin added: "I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women."

Dylan, who wed the model in July 2023, shared his support for his wife and said she'd been working 'hard as heck' to get runway ready.

"I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time," he said.