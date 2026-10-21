Cole Sprouse breaks silence on how he and brother Dylan are 'children of incest' after 'crazy' discovery
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Cole Sprouse breaks silence on how he and brother Dylan are 'children of incest' after 'crazy' discovery

Dylan Sprouse recently revealed their family's complicated history

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Topics: Cole Sprouse, Entertainment, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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