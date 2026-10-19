Dylan Sprouse speaks out after wife Barbara Palvin walks Victoria Secret show just six weeks after having baby

Dylan Sprouse has praised his supermodel wife as she walked the Victoria Secret runway last night (October 18), just weeks after giving birth to their first baby.

Fans watched on in awe as Barbara Palvin, 33, returned to the runway yesterday after welcoming the couple's first child, a baby girl, Sylvie, on September 28.

She first walked for the iconic brand in 2012, and while she has been hailed online as a 'goddess' after returning to work so quickly, the new mom has taken a far more relaxed approach to stepping back on stage.

"I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the US most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal," she said, speaking with People.

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The star added: "I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women."

The model stepped back onto the runway just weeks after welcoming her first child. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

But users online weren't the only people praising Palvin, as her husband, Dylan Sprouse, cheered her on from the sidelines at the Los Angeles show.

The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, who married the model in 2023, noted that his wife had been 'working hard as heck' to get ready for the show.

Speaking with the outlet, he added: "I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time.

"She doesn’t tell me the order of things or how it goes down. She surprises me kind of. Sometimes I see her looks, like I’ve seen her looks before, but I’m really excited to see what it’s going to be this year."

Palvin turned heads in a stunning Victoria's Secret look, showcasing the brand's signature pink lingerie as she made her return.

The couple tied the knot in 2023. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Describing motherhood so far, she said: "It’s been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster, I guess."

And speaking of her husband, she added: "He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad. I think he was meant to be a girl dad.

"He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one. We’re both learning. It’s a big adjustment. We’re trying our best."

Praising his wife, Sprouse noted: "Thankfully she’s got Barbara’s beautiful blue eyes. Dude, they’re huge too. If all goes right, she’s got my sense of humor and everything else from Barbara."