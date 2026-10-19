Dylan Sprouse speaks out after wife Barbara Palvin walks Victoria Secret show just six weeks after having baby
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Dylan Sprouse speaks out after wife Barbara Palvin walks Victoria Secret show just six weeks after having baby

'Most people have to go back to work after six weeks in the US', the supermodel claimed

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Parenting, Beauty

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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