Victoria's Secret reveals why Kylie Jenner was chosen to wear $50 million bra in surprise appearance

Victoria's Secret has explained why it chose 29-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner to don its famous 'Fantasy Bra'.

Yesterday (October 18), the Victoria's Secret angels hit the catwalk once again, and many well-known faces made an appearance.

From veterans Barbara Palvin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, and Gigi Hadid, to newcomers Natalia Bryant (the late Kobe Bryant's daughter) and Brazilian model Luíza Perote, it was quite the star-studded affair.

Someone else who made her Victoria's Secret debut at the 2026 show is Kylie Jenner and she was given the honor to wear this year's 'Fantasy Bra'.

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The bra she donned was worth a whopping $50 million – featuring a yellow diamond center piece worth $22 million alone – and weighed just under 4lb. The bedazzled bustier reportedly took over 1,000 hours to build.

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret debut last night (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Typically this privilege is given to more well-versed models, with the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks having sported it in the past, so some have questioned why Jenner got it this year.

Addressing the matter, Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman described the TV star-turned-business mogul as a 'cultural powerhouse'.

Selman told Vogue: "Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing.

"That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that."

He continued: "She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that? I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing 'Fantasy Bra', and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact."

This year's 'Fantasy Bra' was priced at an eye-watering $50 million (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"I think it’s fun," he added. "I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect."

Kylie isn't the usual Jenner to walk the VS catwalk though, it's her older sister Kendall Jenner that's usually doing the modeling gigs.

Kendall was absent from this year's show, however. She first made her debut as an angel 2015 and has walked the runway a handful of times since.

It's unclear why she wasn't at this year's show, but she did have a busy Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, where she was joined by the Oscar-nominated boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

It has been suggested that she wanted a break from her recently hectic schedule, while another theory is that she didn't want to steal Kylie's limelight, says Harper's Bazaar.