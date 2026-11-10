Nick Cannon reveals what it was like in group chat with six baby mamas and why it was 'not the best idea'
Home>Celebrity

Nick Cannon reveals what it was like in group chat with six baby mamas and why it was 'not the best idea'

46-year-old actor Nick Cannon has welcomed 12 children into the world with numerous different partners

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Topics: Nick Cannon, Celebrity, Parenting

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

You might also like

Choose your content: