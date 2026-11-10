Nick Cannon reveals what it was like in group chat with six baby mamas and why it was 'not the best idea'

Nick Cannon once tried to put all six of his baby mamas in one chat. As you can probably imagine, it didn't go down very well.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women. The eldest of his children are 15-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, whom he shares with ex wife Mariah Carey.

Carey has been his only marriage. The former flames wed in 2008 and divorced eight years later.

Elsewhere Cannon has three kids with Brittany Bell; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah. Then there's Abby De La Rosa, whom he has Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin with.

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Moving over to Alyssa Scott, the pair share daughter Halo Marie together. They also had a son named Zen who tragically passed away aged five months in December 2021 from a malignant brain tumor and hydrocephalus.

The 46-year-old also has one child with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi – a son named Legendary Love.

Lastly is LaNisha Cole, who he also has just one kid with. They welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice in 2022.

One of Nick Cannon's baby mamas is Bre Tiesi (Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Of his baby mamas, Cannon is only in an open relationship with both De La Rosa and Tiesi.

He tried to make a group chat with all six women, but Cannon admitted it was 'off the rails'. He was asked by Maury Povich on his podcast about whether he was going to make one to talk 'Thanksgiving logistics', to which Cannon replied: "Tried it. Off the rails. Too wild for TV."

Povich proceeded to ask if the ladies in his life get along. Laughing, Cannon quipped: "How do you define get along?"

When it was suggested that they're 'civil' with one another, Cannon said yes – but they're not so civil that they all want to be texting all the time...

"Everybody has their own life, but putting them all on a group chat together... not the best idea," he admitted.

His chat with Povich comes ahead of the release of her Netflix docu-series that's expected to come out in the not-so-distant future. In a Netflix announcement in May, it said that the show would premiere 'this winter'.

"In a new docuseries coming to Netflix this winter, the superstar is giving an intimate look at his wildly unconventional life, as he raises 12 children and co-parents with six different moms," the streamer said of the highly anticipated series.

"Prepare to meet the Cannon the world has yet to see: heartfelt, complicated, and genuinely committed to showing up for the people he loves — with his trademark comedy, of course."