Little Rascals star Bug Hall responds to fraud claims after asking fans for money
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Little Rascals star Bug Hall responds to fraud claims after asking fans for money

Bug Hall says the amount raised for him and his family was 'God's will'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: GoFundMe, Entertainment, Celebrity, Money

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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