Little Rascals star Bug Hall responds to fraud claims after asking fans for money

Bug Hall has no intention of giving back any of the donations he has received on his GoFundMe page.

Last week, The Little Rascals actor set up a fundraising page with the target of getting $2,000 in donations. Fast forward to today (November 10), and it's nearing $30,000.

The bio penned by Hall on the GoFundMe page reads: "It's now six years since I self-cancelled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time. I always said this was my choice, and so I didn't want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are.

"We've made it onto the new land in record time, but I'm a few materials short of having things working right, and I've fallen a little behind on the few bills we have (phone, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup service fee)."

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Bug Hall and his wife are expecting their sixth child together (GoFundMe)

He proceeded to say that baby number six's arrival is 'less than a month away' and they 'really need some help getting the last few things buttoned up beforehand'.

While there's been over 500 donations on the fundraiser in apparent support of Hall and his family, some criticised him for asking for money since he took a 'vow of poverty' as an 'radical Catholic extremist', per an interview he did the the Mail Online previously.

Reportedly people tried to report the father-of-five for fraud and GoFundMe temporarily locked the fundraiser while it investigated the matter, which prevented Hall from withdrawing the cash already raised or shutting down the page himself.

According to Page Six, GoFundMe has since cleared the fundraiser and will transfer the money within two to five days to Hall.

The former actor ditched Hollywood six years ago (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino)

Now the former actor has spoken to the outlet and said he would have stuck to his word and shut down the fundraiser after $2,000 had been raised had it not been temporarily locked by GoFundMe while it investigated the fraud allegations.

"If that whole situation hadn’t happened, I would have been out of this whole thing at $2,000 and been happy," Hall insisted.

He added: "I wasn’t going to get greedy and say I needed money for a tractor, a sawmill or all the other things I need to get started."

He also said he that he hadn't even considered what would happen if more than $2,000 was raised but has hailed it 'God's will' that he couldn't close it down and so much money has been raised.

"I’m absolutely going to accept this as a gift from God and as a blessing from all the people who, for whatever reason, wanted to bless me," Hall shared.

At the time of writing $29,304 has been raised for the Get a Clue star and his family.