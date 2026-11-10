Katy Perry called ex-husband Russell Brand ‘very controlling’ as comments resurface after his sentencing
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Katy Perry called ex-husband Russell Brand ‘very controlling’ as comments resurface after his sentencing

She said she'd keep the truth about their 14-month marriage 'locked in my safe for a rainy day'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, Katy Perry, Entertainment, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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