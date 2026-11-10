Katy Perry called ex-husband Russell Brand ‘very controlling’ as comments resurface after his sentencing

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Years prior to her ex-husband Russell Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault, singer Katy Perry made some eye-opening comments about the comedian's 'hurtful' behavior.

Perry, 42, and Brand, 51, were married for 14 months before they split in 2011.

Two years later, she said in a 2013 interview with Vogue that he had seemed like a ‘magical man’ when they first met.

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“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” she added.

At the time of their split, Perry said she had initially blamed herself for the end of the marriage before eventually discovering what she called the ‘real truth’.

She said that Brand was ‘very controlling’.

Perry also said she had not heard from her ex-husband in the years after their separation. She said she was often away touring during the relationship but had invited him to join her ‘time and time again’.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married for 14 months before they split in 2011. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

According to Perry, he turned the offers down, saying he ‘didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour’.

"That was really hurtful," she said. "And it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married on October 23, 2010.

They tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony near the Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan, India.

Their marriage was short-lived; Brand filed for divorce via a text message 14 months later on December 30, 2011, and the divorce was officially finalized in July 2012.

Katy Perry, 42, was not called to testify before the court in London.

What was Russell Brand sentenced for?

Russell Brand was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, November 9. (Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The resurfaced remarks follow a four-week trial at the same court where Brand was sentenced. The former TV personality was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault, offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

He received nine years in prison for the rape, with additional terms of 18 months, nine months and eight months for the three counts of sexual assault.

In July, on the first night of her Out of Office UK tour, Perry told fans: “I hope my ex isn’t here, he should be in jail.”

In her earlier comments, Perry stopped short of fully disclosing her feelings, saying she would keep her truth ‘locked in my safe for a rainy day’.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.