Nick Jonas has published an open letter to his 'old friend,' reflecting on his relationship with diabetes more than two decades after being diagnosed with the condition.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, who has been living with Type 1 diabetes since he was 13 years old, revealed in the letter that he sometimes 'resents' the disease, but is also 'grateful' for certain 'lessons he never asked for.'

The open letter, which was published as part of Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes initiative, began: “Hello, old friend.

“How long has it been? 21 years. 21 years, and you haven’t changed a bit. It’s funny how often we talk. Every few minutes, honestly. Staring at my phone to see where my glucose is. Reaching for my pump to bolus because I’m about to eat something with 17 carbs," he continued.

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Jonas then went on to say that those were just a couple of the hundreds of little decisions I make every week,' although most people don't notice them.

Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 13 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

He further explained that diabetes 'is an ongoing conversation between your body, your mind, and your devices.'

"Some days we actually get along, like we’re on the same team. Other days you’re off on a solo mission, and it doesn’t matter how careful I am," the father of one continued.

Jonas, who was diagnosed shortly after he started the band alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, said the 'unpredictability' of the condition 'threw him' at first.

The singer was diagnosed in 2005, but publicly revealed his diagnosis in 2007. During a concert performance at a Carnival For a Cure event, the star asked the audience to raise their hands if they were living with diabetes. Jonas then raised his own hand, where he disclosed his condition for the first time.

"I’d built my whole life around this unrealistic structure and belief that I was in control. You took that apart over the years, bit by bit," the singer continued.

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005 (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Although he wrote that part of him was 'grateful' for the lesson, the star added: "Part of me resents you for it. Full stop. There are days I wonder what life would feel like without you."

Elsewhere, Jonas detailed 'always struggled to feel like I belonged anywhere.' Although The Jonas Brothers were at the peak of their fame when Nick was diagnosed, they still had to attend school. The 34-year-old wrote that he felt 'misunderstood' at school, although finally felt like he belonged when he began openly talking about his condition, and meeting others in the same boat.

"I never wanted to be a victim, or to come across like one. I share my story for the 13-year-old who just got diagnosed and is lying in a hospital bed, scared to death," he emotionally concluded the post. " I want them to be able to look up and see someone out there living their dreams while managing all of this, every single day."

Jonas then thanked his 'old friend' for the lessons, and assured people he was going to continue to share his story so 'someone out there feels a little less alone.'