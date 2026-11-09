Nick Jonas reveals what he 'resents' about his diabetes diagnosis in emotional open letter
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Nick Jonas reveals what he 'resents' about his diabetes diagnosis in emotional open letter

The youngest Jonas Brother was diagnosed with the condition when he was just 13 years old

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Beyond Type 1

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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