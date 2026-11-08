Lance Bass reveals ‘unexpected’ way diabetes diagnosis changed him as a dad

Lance Bass is opening up about how living with diabetes has profoundly reshaped his family life, revealing the unexpected ways managing the chronic condition has influenced how he raises his children.

In a poignant open letter penned for Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes campaign—an initiative launched ahead of National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day—the 47-year-old *NSYNC alum candidly reflected on his health journey, from early misdiagnosis to daily parenting life with his 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Violet.

Bass was originally told he had Type 2 diabetes during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite overhauling his lifestyle and taking prescribed medications, his glucose numbers refused to stabilize.

"When you first showed up in my life, I thought I had you figured out," Bass wrote. "I was told I had Type 2, so I changed my diet, adjusted my medications and rethought my routine. But something still wasn’t adding up."

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After pushing for answers, testing revealed he actually has Type 1.5 diabetes, clinically known as Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA). The condition shares characteristics of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; because it develops slowly in adulthood rather than childhood, it is frequently mistaken for Type 2.

"After a lot of questions and advocating for myself, I finally learned the truth: I have Type 1.5 diabetes, or LADA," Bass explained, joking: "Apparently, even my diabetes needed to be a little different."

Juggling parenting and a chronic health condition like diabetes has changed the way Lance raises his kids (Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Teaching His Kids That ‘Vulnerability Is Strength’

Bass, who married husband Michael Turchin in 2014, noted that managing glucose checks and insulin routines has seamlessly blended into his busy household routine.

"Whether I’m performing, working or chasing two five-year-olds around the house, managing you has become part of my everyday life," he shared.

However, the boyband legend emphasized that the most transformative impact has taken place right in front of his young children. Rather than hiding his daily care, Bass makes a conscious effort to ensure his twins witness his routine, using his health as an organic life lesson about self-worth and family care:

"Maybe the most unexpected part of this journey has been how you’ve changed me as a husband and a dad," Bass wrote. "Violet and Alexander are still young, but they’re watching and learning every day."

"I hope seeing me take care of myself, ask for help and talk openly about my health teaches them that vulnerability is strength, challenges don’t define us and taking care of ourselves is one of the ways we show love to the people around us."

Living with the condition has created a new normal for the family - but Bass if keen to use it as a teachable moment (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Babylist)

Finding Strength in Community

Bass acknowledged that living with the condition introduced an entirely new vocabulary of "glucose numbers, insulin, trend arrows and time in range." Yet, he credits connecting with the wider diabetes community—including fellow advocates like Nick Jonas, Rylee Arnold, and Mark Andrews—with making the journey manageable.

Reflecting on the unexpected silver linings, the singer expressed immense pride in using his public platform to encourage others to question misdiagnoses and advocate for their health.

"So, diabetes, I can’t say I’m glad we met," Bass concluded. "But you’ve taught me things I never expected, introduced me to some incredible people, and reminded me just how powerful sharing our stories can be. And for that, I can say thank you."



