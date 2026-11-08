Lance Bass reveals ‘unexpected’ way diabetes diagnosis changed him as a dad
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Lance Bass reveals ‘unexpected’ way diabetes diagnosis changed him as a dad

The *NSYNC alum revealed how managing Type 1.5 diabetes changed his parenting style for 5-year-old twins Violet and Alexander

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Caruso

Topics: Parenting, Health, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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