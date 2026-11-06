US Senator James Talarico reveals unexpected role politics played in his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis
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US Senator James Talarico reveals unexpected role politics played in his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Newly elected Senator James Talarico said he was 'lucky to be alive' after his diabetes diagnosis

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Politics, Texas

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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