Red Baron employee pauses GoFundMe after it reaches major milestone following heartbreaking viral prank

A Michigan father who was targeted in a cruel social media prank has paused his GoFundMe after receiving almost $785,000 in donations from strangers.

Walt Zerod, who works delivering frozen pizzas for Red Baron, announced the decision on Thursday (November 5), exactly one week after the fundraiser began attracting widespread attention.

The father of four also revealed he would be stepping away from the spotlight, having been given the opportunity to spend more time with his family following the overwhelming response.

The campaign had raised $784,273 from approximately 22,800 individual donations by Thursday.

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In an update posted to the fundraising page, Zerod thanked everyone who had supported his family, admitting he was still struggling to comprehend the scale of the generosity.

"Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week," he wrote.

"I've been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week."

He added that the latest message would be his final update as he turned his attention towards spending the holidays with his loved ones.

Rather than encouraging people to continue contributing to his campaign, Zerod also had a request for those who still wanted to help others.

He suggested donating to another fundraiser, a local charity or a church supporting families in need over the holiday season.





Why did Walt Zerod receive nearly $785,000 in GoFundMe donations?

The fundraising campaign was launched on October 27 by Arizona resident Luke Oakenshield, following footage of Zerod being targeted by two Instagram pranksters.

The video showed the Red Baron worker stocking frozen pizzas in a grocery store when the pair approached him to ask for the time.

They then played a sound resembling an Apple Pay transaction and claimed Zerod had taken $10 from one of them.

Although he initially remained calm, the worker became increasingly frustrated as the pair continued to provoke him.

Zerod explained that he had four children at home, was struggling to pay his mortgage and had already worked beyond his scheduled shift.

He also told the pranksters he needed to get up at 5 a.m. to visit another 10 stores.

The footage prompted widespread backlash, with the Instagram account belonging to the pranksters, ThreeOfAKind, subsequently deleted.

The GoFundMe campaign for Zerod raised $784,273 from approximately 22,800 donations. (@thea.ctiveworld/Instagram)

Oakenshield later explained to the New York Post that he had started the fundraiser partly because he was concerned Zerod could face repercussions at work over an incident he had not instigated.

The pair have since been in contact, with Zerod revealing they had developed a friendship.

What has Red Baron said about the viral prank?

Red Baron's parent company, Minnesota-based Schwan's, previously confirmed that Zerod was a direct-store-delivery employee and that the incident had taken place in August.

A company spokesperson told the New York Post last week: "We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team."

With donations now paused, Zerod has made clear that he hopes the generosity shown towards his family will continue to benefit others.

His final update encouraged supporters to look towards other families and causes that could use a helping hand this holiday season.