Red Baron employee pauses GoFundMe after it reaches major milestone following heartbreaking viral prank
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Red Baron employee pauses GoFundMe after it reaches major milestone following heartbreaking viral prank

Michigan dad stops donations after strangers raise nearly $785,000 for him following viral prank

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: Charity, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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