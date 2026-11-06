Man who stayed awake for 84 hours describes bizarre hallucinations he began experiencing

A YouTuber has revealed what happened when he stayed awake for 3.5 days and the two hallucinations he experienced.

We shouldn't have to say this, but don't try this at home. Or anywhere else for that matter. And so you don't have to, one YouTuber has done it for you.

YouTuber Luke J took to his channel last month to reveal what happened when he stayed awake so long he hallucinated.

Noting he didn't even 'overdo it' with caffeine, Luke ended up staving off sleep for a whopping 84 hours.

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And 'near the end' of the challenge he set himself, Luke revealed to UNILAD there came a point he struggled to distinguish between what was real and what wasn't.

He explained: "At one point I thought I saw a huge bug that wasn’t there, and after that, I thought I saw a woman sitting on my couch who also didn’t exist."

And it also changed Luke's perception of time too.

A YouTuber stayed awake for 3.5 days (LukeJ/YouTube)

"Near the beginning I was very aware of how much time had passed and I was checking the stopwatch frequently," he continued. "But as it went on, I focused way less on how long it had been and more on just staying awake no matter what. Time only really came up when I crossed into a new day or a friend asked."

There were also moments he had to really think about whether or not he'd 'already done something'.

Luke reflected he 'certainly wasn't expecting to actually hallucinate' or 'feel as drunk' as he did.

By day three-and-a-half he also 'felt very sore' as if he'd 'done an insane workout'.

And it's just as well Luke stopped after three-and-a-half days, the YouTuber telling UNILAD he did think about doing a 'seven-day challenge' until he researched it and found out just how 'dangerous' it is to stay awake that long – if he was 'even able to'.

Why it's so dangerous to stay awake for multiple days

Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your health. Mayo Clinic explains it can impact your immune system, increasing the likelihood of getting sick or catching a virus.

Lack of sleep also impacts how quickly you're able to recover after falling poorly too.

Cleveland Clinic notes the longest time recorded of someone not sleeping is 11 days, but that the Guinness Book of World Records actually got rid of the category because of how dangerous it is.

Dr. Drerup warns the outlet after 72 hours without sleep, you become 'irritable, anxious, depressed and struggle with executive function' and might also begin to hallucinate.

Luke added: "I had done research before the video and found that the risk of hospitalization goes up after a certain point, so I set my stopping point before I started. Like I said, I was seeing things that weren’t there and could barely walk normally by the end, so I knew it was time.

"I love a good challenge and testing my limits, but it’s not worth a serious health risk. I wouldn’t recommend anyone try this."

The challenge impacted Luke in weeks following too, the YouTuber revealing he found it 'a lot harder' to fall asleep in the weeks after the challenge.

And once asleep, he found he ended up sleeping 'hard for a lot longer than usual'.