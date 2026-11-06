Polling analyst Nate Silver has shared a 'weird intuition' he has about Trump following the Democrats landmark win at the US midterm elections.

Nate Silver correctly predicted November 3 as being a landmark day for the Democrats, the party's popularity sweeping across the US, taking control of both the House and the Senate.

A good day for the Democrats, a not so good day for Trump – or the remainder of his two year's of presidency – and it's not over for the president of the US either according to Silver.

The polling analyst – or as dubbed by the Mail Online 'election Nostradamus' – has spoken out on his podcast Still Counting about the further predictions he has in store for the political landscape of the US.

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"I just had a weird intuition that maybe Trump will find some pretense to quit. You know what I mean? Because he could get very, very, very isolated and that also could make him dangerous. He has no leverage - I mean, he has some leverage, he's the president of the United States. He's leverage with our allies and things like that, but like Republicans are... He has lost the faer factor."

But why could Trump get so lonely? Well, Silver thinks it could well link to vice president JD Vance.

Could Trump end up 'lonely'? (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Why Silver believes Trump risks growing 'lonely' and 'quitting'

Silver continued: "Republicans made, I was searching metaphor, but a deal with the devil in Trump, right? And I don't mean that, to mean that he's evil. I mean that in the sense that you get get your three Supreme Court justices, you get tax breaks for the wealthy, but you pay a lot of price for that, right? Because Trump has so sucked out the oxygen from anybody else in the Republican party.

"In some sense it's kind of cray that JD Vance is considered the leading nominee. [...] I used to think of it more common for presidents and vice presidents to kind of be rivals, right? We have't seen that recently. [...] But that dynamic is going to be interesting."

Indeed, the vice president of the US took to social media shortly after the November 3 elections in a scathing post, writing: "The reason we lost is the [Iran] war."

Granted, Trump himself admitted to Fox News he thought 'part' of the Republicans midterm election loss was 'Iran', but it's led to questioning as to whether distance is growing between the pair of Republicans.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Silver continued: "Do you think Trump would just go off to Mar-a-Lago, or go off to the West Village, and start a karaoke bar where he can comment about mens’ a**es all he wants? Right? And let JD have the job?”

Although, Clare didn't completely agree.

She voiced: "No, I think he's actually one of those people who, his life is all the people he employs, and his staff. He is one of those people who is proof that working for a long time or having acting hobbies makes you live longer. So I don't think he'd hand it off."

Galen also reflected on Trump's recent statement on his future working alongside the Democrats.

Trump told The New York Times he is 'looking forward to working with' them.

I guess we'll have to wait and see.