Experts explain who could face impeachment calls after GOP midterm losses
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Experts explain who could face impeachment calls after GOP midterm losses

Only two Cabinet members have been impeached in US history

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Politics, US News, Donald Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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