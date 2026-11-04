Four investigations Democrats could launch as they score historic victory in US midterm elections

The Democrats have taken control of Congress following the US midterm elections, and Trump and his administration could now face several investigations.

As of November 3, the Democrats secured a landslide victory in the US midterm elections, taking control of both the House and the Senate.

In the run-up to the elections, the political party made no secret of its plans to delve even deeper into Trump and his administration should it gain the power and authority to.

Democrats have long voiced their hopes to investigate several aspects of Trump's presidency. And now they have control of Congress, they may be able to turn these investigatory plans into a reality.

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Robert Garcia, the new Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, had a two-word statement following the Democrats' midterms victory: "Lawyer up."

But what are the top four areas of Trump and his administration that could be put under a microscope even further by Democrats?

Jared Kushner and other members of Trump's family

Jared Kushner could end up under a microscope by the Democrats (Yuliia Ovsiannikova/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Democrats have already requested information about Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, so an investigation seems likely.

On October 22, Vanity Fair released an excerpt from a book titled Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East.

Written by Matthew Cole, the book contains numerous allegations against Kushner - whose father-in-law is Trump - claiming he is connected to bank accounts allegedly funded by Gulf states.

It didn't take long for Kushner to take to X to respond to the article, branding the allegations made in the book as 'outrageous and categorically false'.

The Senate midterm results (UNILAD/Getty Stock Images)

"The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations."

He slated the author as 'someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent'.

And if the Democrats dive into Kushner, it's likely they'll investigate other members of the Trump family too.

The secretary of war Pete Hegseth may be far from breathing a sigh of relief anytime soon either.

Pete Hegseth and a growing push for impeachment

The Democrats have already proposed impeaching Pete Hegseth (Aaron Favila - Pool/Getty Images)

Hegseth may have been hailed by the Pentagon as a 'transformative leader' who has 'slashed bureaucracy, unleashed innovation, and delivered for our warfighters every step of the way,' as quoted by CNN, but the US Secretary of War has faced continued backlash over his handling of military operations in Yemen and Iran.

In September, Republican congressman Thomas Massie accused Hegseth of repeatedly violating the constitution in his handling of the war and proposed impeaching him.

Massie said: "By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable. Secretary Hegseth’s constitutional violations extend beyond the illegal war in Iran.

Key moments in the midterms (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Megan Varner/Getty Images/Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images/Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders, and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration by retaliating against them for exercising free speech. If we are to remain true to our oath to ‘support and defend the constitution of the United States’, Congress must not turn a blind eye to Secretary Hegseth’s unconstitutional and illegal actions."

At the time, a Pentagon spokesperson told the Guardian that 'the entire department is unified behind the secretary’s vision'.

Oh, and Trump shouldn't rule out an impeachment either.

Possible impeachment of Trump

Could it be a third impeachment for Trump? (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Democrats have repeatedly discussed the possibility of attempting to impeach the president himself, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking out in favor, citing allegations about the war in Iran being unauthorized.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has defended the war, telling reporters there 'absolutely was an imminent threat' earlier this year.

Trump has said: "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American."

The president has already been impeached two times. And while he's boasted about becoming 'very good at beating them in impeachment,' with the Democrats' newfound power in Congress, the president may have more of a struggle this time should they choose to proceed for a third.

Alongside Trump's alleged misconduct, the Democrats could choose to investigate the conduct of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) too.

ICE raids

ICE is coming under scrutiny too (Blake Fagan / AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic lawmakers have already demanded data from ICE surrounding people they've detained, including how many pregnant immigrants have experienced pregnancy-related hospitalizations, still births or miscarriages.

The Guardian gained access to government documents which revealed it had lost count of records of pregnancy-related medical outcomes since as early as October 2025.

Democratic representatives Brittany Pettersen, Joyce Beatty and Robin Kelly called for ICE to explain and/or find the missing data.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said at the time: "Claims that any pregnant detainees are receiving subprime care are FALSE."