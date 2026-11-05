Woman speaks out as chilling photos emerge of Learjet wreckage tearing through her home
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Woman speaks out as chilling photos emerge of Learjet wreckage tearing through her home

The Learjet 60's 'elevator' component is being investigated as a potential fault

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Plane, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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