Woman speaks out as chilling photos emerge of Learjet wreckage tearing through her home

New images that show the aftermath of the moment parts of the private jet that nosedived to the ground in Florida tore through a woman's home.

The Learjet 60 was en route from Austin, Texas to the Bahamas and carried seven passengers onboard alongside two crew members when it crashed at high-speeds and caused a deep crater.

Since the November 1 crash, a major investigation has been launched to find out what caused the crash to happen.

As of now, the possibility that severe weather conditions may have been a factor, or that a component of the plane was torn from its position on the tale, is to blame.

Advert

As of now, the nine people on board have been identified as tech entrepreneur, Adam Robinson, 45, his wife, Helen Sharp, 40, their two children, Emma, two, and Charlie, four, the children’s nanny Anita Maria Cetina and couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

Parts of the jet allegedly damaged a woman's home (WPBF25 News)

The pilot was Jeff Gregory, 55, and his 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras.

According to Tom Chapman of the US National Transportation Safety Board at a press conference that they found 'the majority of the aircraft's left elevator' in three pieces between 1.3 and 3.8 miles away from the West Palm Beach crash site, which has since caused a number of theories to emerge.

One is that the elevator fell off as a result of the plane nosediving, or that it coming off the plane is what caused it to crash.

In images that have since been revealed to the public after they were obtained by WPBF 25 News, parts of the elevator were found to have torn through a woman's kitchen.

The photos appear to show aircraft metal on the kitchen floor of Ana Escobar’s home, less than a mile away from the site.

It also shows her ceiling with a gaping hole through it.

Chapman told a press conference Tuesday: “It tells us that at least some components, some pieces of the aircraft, important pieces of the aircraft separated before the impact."

The NTSB say that by collecting remaining debris from the crater, they'll be able to find out what really happened to the jet that led to its crash.

But first, they need to drain the water from the crater, which they believe holds 'critical aircraft components'.





Filgueiras was co-piloting the Learjet 60 when cockpit audio captured her telling air traffic control (ATC) the plane was going down, and fast.

She first reported ‘moderate turbulence’ before telling the ATC: “Mayday mayday... we’re descending 10,000ft per minute.”

She then said: “Declaring emergency, declaring emergency, we are in an overspeed condition.”

The air traffic controller replied to her: “I’m here with you, talk to me."

However, she answered: “We are descending 22,000ft, and we are banking 60 degrees.”

Her final transmission heard her telling them: “We’re out of time.”

Her family told the New York Post that she had also text her boyfriend, Justin, before the crash with details of the flight that allegedly read: “I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.”