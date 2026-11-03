Officials reveal main piece of Learjet separated from plane before impact in major update on investigation
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Officials reveal main piece of Learjet separated from plane before impact in major update on investigation

NTSB Member Tom Chapman is asking people 'not to move' the aircraft wreckage

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Topics: Pilot, Plane, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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