Expert shares four warning signs your GLP-1 weight loss jabs could be fake

A healthcare professional has detailed four warning signs that could be an indication of fake weight loss medication.

GLP-1 drugs, whether that be jabs or medication, have become increasingly popular in recent years with roughly 11 percent of the US population taking a form of GLP-1.

However, there were roughly 20 million doses of illegally traded medicines seized in the UK last year, so it's important to be vigilant about fake weight loss products.

Dr. Kyrollos Hanna, a medical doctor at Lyv Pharmacy, explained the four warnings signing to be wary of.

Who is selling it

"Before starting weight loss medication, it’s important to understand whether you are buying from a legitimate source that works with licensed UK medical professionals," the expert explained.

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The doctor added: "Each official licensed brand of weight loss medication shows the registered trademark on the packaging. The liquid should look clear and colourless, whereas cloudy, discoloured, or particulate-filled liquid is a major warning sign."

There are a number of warning signs to be aware of (Getty Stock Photo)

Does it look right

A legitimate weight loss treatment will clearly show the batch number and expiry date, according to Dr. Hanna.

"The liquid inside should look clear, matching the description on the patient pamphlet. Cloudy, discoloured, or particle-filled liquid is a major warning sign," the healthcare professional added.

“One of the best ways to check whether weight loss medication is from a reputable manufacturer is to check the serial number or the batch code of the product.

"Falsified Ozempic pens found at EU and UK wholesalers often carry genuine-looking batch numbers and 2D barcodes instead of authentic serial numbers. Counterfeit GLP-1s become easily apparent when these barcodes are scanned, and the serial numbers are shown as inactive.

"If you are unsure about a product, contact the pharmacy that supplied it and report anything suspicious to the MHRA through the Yellow Card Scheme."

Weight loss drugs have become increasingly popular (Getty Stock Photo)

Social media advertisement

It's worth noting that prescription medicines cannot be promoted on social media, meaning you will not seeing any legitimate GLP-1 ads online.

Dr. Hanna warned: "Be wary of anything promising ‘microdosing’ or dramatic results. These medicines work gradually, alongside changes to how you eat and live. GLP-1s are prescription-only medicines that need proper medical oversight."

Does the cost seem too good to be true?

The doctor warned that due to the high demand of weight loss medications, a hefty price tag could be to match.

So, if a price does seem to good to be true, it likely is.

Dr. Hanna concluded: "Private prices vary by medicine and dose, but they typically run from about £100 to over £300 a month.3 A price far below that, from an unverified source, is a red flag."