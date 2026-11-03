Expert shares four warning signs your GLP-1 weight loss jabs could be fake
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Expert shares four warning signs your GLP-1 weight loss jabs could be fake

The expert has shared a number of signs to be aware of

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Weight loss, Health, Drugs

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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