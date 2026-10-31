Chrissy Metz reveals surprise GLP-1 side effects after 100lb weight loss

Chrissy Metz has shed more light on how she's getting on with her weight loss journey using GLP-1s.

Metz, who is best known for starring in the hit drama This Is Us, revealed earlier this year that she'd decided to turn to medication to help her loose weight despite having been skeptical about them for years.

It was a friend who helped changed her mind. Metz explained to E! News over the summer: "I had a friend who was very thorough in his explanation, and he basically did a thesis on GLP-1s, alongside some information about the health history and of my family and my father."

She then decided that the drugs were something she should 'look into' and she's now lost 100lbs.

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Chrissy Metz has shed some more light on her GLP-1 weight loss (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Mitz flaunted her weight loss at the recent Nocturne premiere (Apple TV's new drama that she stars in alongside Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber) wearing a green velvet dress.

At the event she chatted to Entertainment Tonight and gave an update on how she's finding life since her weight loss using GLP-1s.

In particular, her weight loss helped her during her time on Broadway in light of how physically intense it was.

"Being able to run around a stage eight times a week was really amazing," Metz shared. "The inflammation was really minimalized."

She continued: "I’m perimenopausal, I got knee issues, there’s things going on. Just the mental capacity to have other things to think about than obsessing about the food noise, that’s been super, super helpful. It’s been great."

The actress, 46, made her Broadway debut in June (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Metz received some criticism from people for turning to GLP-1s, sparking the 46-year-old to hit back.

"I mean, people are going to criticize you no matter what you do, no matter what you say, how you dress, what you look like — thin, overweight, mid-size, whatever," she told Us Weekly last month.

"Somebody’s always going to have something to say, and that’s OK. They’re entitled to their opinions."

The actress went on: "I don’t listen to them. I never have, but I think that not one thing is for everybody. We don’t all drive the same car, we don’t all wear the same makeup, we don’t all use the same beauty products because everything is different for everybody.

"And until you know, you don’t know. That’s how I felt. I was like, 'I’m never going to take one of these things.' And I realized, 'Oh, it could be super beneficial,' and it has been."