Chrissy Metz reveals surprise GLP-1 side effects after 100lb weight loss
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Chrissy Metz reveals surprise GLP-1 side effects after 100lb weight loss

The 'This Is Us' star opened up on her decision to start using GLP-1s earlier this year

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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