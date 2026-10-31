What happened to Success Kid almost two decades after he found viral fame at 11 months old
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What happened to Success Kid almost two decades after he found viral fame at 11 months old

The photo ended up in a Super Bowl commercial, but behind the meme was a very different story

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/LaneyGriner

Topics: Social Media, US News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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