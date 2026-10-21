Brother of conjoined twin influencers shares message after their deaths aged 27

The brother of José Luis and José Armando Cevallos, the conjoined twins who documented their life on Instagram, has issued a heartbreaking statement following their death aged 27.

Their family announced the devastating news of their passing on October 15 on the twin's joint Instagram account, after building a huge following on the platform over a number of years.

Their official statement did not confirm a definitive cause of death.

"We sincerely thank all the people who accompanied them, supported them and helped them achieve their dreams. Their joy, their story, and the love they sowed will remain in our hearts forever," they wrote at the time.

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But now the sibling's brother, Damián, has recalled his final conversation with the pair in the days leading up to their passing.

He told the Spanish publication Y Ahora Sonsoles that he spoke with the twins on either October 13 or 14, just days before their death, when they asked if he could pick up some medication for them.

The brothers became influencers after posting their content online. (@siamesesdelecuador/Instagram)

Speaking about his parents' devastation following the enormous loss, he added: "I have no words to describe how my parents feel."

The heartbroken brother continued: "Their story, their smiles, and their outlook on life left an indelible mark on many hearts.

"We are comforted knowing that they were happy fulfilling their dreams and achieving goals that filled them with hope."

Luis and Armando had built an Instagram following of more than 60,000 people by documenting their unique experiences as conjoined twins.

The pair regularly engaged with their audience by responding to questions and sharing glimpses of their everyday activities.

Their family announced the devastating news just days ago. (@siamesesdelecuador/Instagram)

Their last known post was published on October 12, and showed the two working together to load items into a car boot.

In the post announcing their death, the family added: "Their legacy will live on in a phrase that always represented them: 'Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and disability is no impediment to being happy'."

The Ecuadorian brothers were born on September 8, 1999, and were joined through their torso and pelvis, sharing a liver and intestines, but each had their own heart.

Prior to the birth of the twins, their parents expected just one baby, but complications during delivery led to a caesarean section, when doctors discovered they had twins joined together.

Doctors reportedly initially gave them a very short life expectancy, but the two went onto live for 27 years.