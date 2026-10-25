What happened to 'Walmart boy' after he found viral fame yodeling at 11 years old

You probably know Mason Ramsey best as the boy who went viral for yodelling in Walmart nearly a decade ago.

And as those who've followed his career over the past eight, it's been a real rollercoaster for the social media sensation.

Mason was just 11 years when he found internet fame, but unlike most youngsters who experience viral moments, the singer certainly didn't fade into the background after the chaos around his video settled down.

Millions of people all over the world watched the clip, in which Mason can be seen wearing a white shirt, red bow tie, jeans and cowboy boots at the Harrisburg, Illinois, Walmart, with his grandparents and singing Lovesick Blues, complete with the distinctive yodelling style associated with old country music.

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The Walmart Kid is now 19 years old (Mason Ramsey/Instagram)

It all began with a chance encounter, in which a passing woman heard his voice and asked if she could film him, which led to the video being shared all across social media.

After blowing up quite literally overnight, Mason was invited to do a string of TV appearances, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ellen even helped him achieve his dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry country music festival.

He went on to perform at Coachella and Stagecoach alongside some of the biggest names in music, before landing his very own record deal at just 11 years old.

Mason released two EPs, Famous in 2018 and Twang in 2019, before taking a break in 2021 and 2022 to enjoy some of his teenage years and think about where he really wanted his music career to go.

The aged 19, the musician has recently revealed that things have been a little tough in the last few years, after wiping his Instagram and admitting he was starting a fresh after 'one of the most difficult years of my life.'

According to Taste of Country, Mason has faced some major setbacks as he explained: "My label dropped me, my agency left me and I had to part ways with my manager."

This prompted the singer to take a 'much needed' break from social media, as he used the time to 'get my business head on straight'.

So what is happening now for the TikTok star? Well, Mason says he has 'brought on a whole new team' following the loss of his label, agency and manager, revealing that he's 'making new music [he] has never been more excited about'.

He told his followers: "I can't wait to share everything I've been working on and to get back on the road."