What happened to 'Walmart boy' after he found viral fame yodeling at 11 years old
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What happened to 'Walmart boy' after he found viral fame yodeling at 11 years old

Mason Ramsey has been on quite the journey since going viral in 2018

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube

Topics: Music, Viral, TikTok

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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