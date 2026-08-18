What happened to 'King Curtis' 17 years after viral 'bacon is good for me' meme
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What happened to 'King Curtis' 17 years after viral 'bacon is good for me' meme

Curtis Holland was just six years old when he became a reality TV star legend after appearing on Wife Swap USA

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Hulu

Topics: Film and TV, Viral, TikTok

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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