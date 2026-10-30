Actor dies suddenly after injecting peptides that were approved by a doctor

A coroner has found Australian actor and stuntman Richard Norton's death was ‘triggered’ by unauthorized peptide use.

Norton died at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital in Australia on March 30 last year, aged 75.

He worked with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ben Affleck and Liam Neeson during his career in various Hollywood projects.

19 months on from his death, Coroner David Ryan has found Norton died after injecting himself with an ‘excess’ dose of unapproved peptides that had been prescribed to him by a doctor.

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“I am satisfied that Richard’s death was triggered by his injection of the peptide CJC1295/Ipamorelin,” Ryans said in the report.

“Richard had been taking amounts of the medication in excess of the dose prescribed by his medical practitioner.

“The injection caused an anaphylactic reaction which in turn led to cardiac arrest.”

Richard with his wife Judy (Instagram/@rjnorton70)

The coroner recommended the Therapeutic Goods Administration re-examine the drugs which are are typically promoted for muscle growth, weight loss and recovery enhancement.

CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin stimulate the body's natural production of growth hormones, according to health experts.

"I am not satisfied that it is appropriate for them to be available to be prescribed by medical practitioners," the coroner added.

"It is not clear to me how their safe use can be clinically indicated given the acknowledged uncertainties as to their therapeutic benefit and their risks (as yet not fully known) to the safety of patients."

Ryan's report stated Norton was informed of the experimental nature of the peptide treatment and the lack of approved options surrounding it.

Richard Norton pictured with Margot Robbie (Instagram/@rjnorton70)

The report also noted that Norton signed an informed consent form about the treatment.

Ryan continued in his report: “He disclosed ... that he had been previously prescribed peptides by another practitioner which had been effective in treating symptoms relating to fatigue, reduced physical recovery, shoulder pain and loss of lean muscle mass.”

It was on March 28 last year when Norton told a nurse that he had been taking more than his prescribed dose of peptides.

The nurse told him to follow the correct dosage. Norton 'felt hot and flushed’ just hours after that conversation and he became unresponsive.

The actor passed away in hospital a soon while after.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].