Patrick Stewart revealed why he would never quit acting in touching interview 3 months before death

Sir Patrick Stewart made a deeply poignant admission about his career just three months before his death, revealing he could never imagine officially retiring from the craft of acting.

The beloved stage and screen icon passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the age of 86 following a private battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Yet in a touching interview with TV Insider in July—conducted just ahead of his 86th birthday—the legendary performer insisted he had no intention of ever walking away from his lifelong passion.

“As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older,” Stewart explained during the summer interview, reflecting candidly on navigating the industry in his later years.

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“That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig's head in Riz Ahmed's brilliant new series Bait.”

He added decisively: “I can't imagine ever officially 'retiring'. I'll always and forever be an actor.”

The actor shared how he loved being challenged by new roles even in his advancing age (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, Stewart’s profound dedication to dramatic performance began in his youth.

After leaving school at 15 to work as a junior newspaper reporter, he soon quit the local press to pursue drama full-time, landing his first professional stage role at age 19 in Treasure Island.

He went on to spend over a decade with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, earning critical acclaim and establishing himself as one of Britain’s foremost classical theatrical powerhouses.

His peerless stagecraft eventually transitioned into global screen stardom, redefining science fiction and modern pop culture.

He captured the hearts of international audiences as the moral, philosophical, and intellectual backbone of Starfleet, portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, multiple feature films, and the recent spin-off series Picard.

Stewart, pictured here in 1990, admitted that he couldn't fathom a life without acting ( Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

He also brought profound emotional gravitas and wisdom to superhero cinema as Professor Charles Xavier across two decades of Fox’s hit X-Men franchise.

True to his pledge to remain an actor until the very end, Stewart worked consistently throughout his final months, including returning to the screen for the upcoming major cinematic release Avengers: Doomsday.

Announcing his passing, a longtime spokesperson confirmed the star died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family, live acoustic music, and “invincible grace.”

He is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, and his two adult children, Daniel and Sophia.