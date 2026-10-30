Patrick Stewart revealed why he would never quit acting in touching interview 3 months before death
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Patrick Stewart revealed why he would never quit acting in touching interview 3 months before death

Three months before his death at 86, Sir Patrick Stewart poignantly insisted he would never step away from his lifelong passion for acting.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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