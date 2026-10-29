Dax Shepard reveals the main 'stressor' in his and Kristen Bell's relationship
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Dax Shepard reveals the main 'stressor' in his and Kristen Bell's relationship

Dax Shepard opened up on the Armchair Expert podcast about how specific milestones create tension with wife Kristen Bell.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Topics: Kristen Bell, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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