Marvel Studios issue statement as Sir Patrick Stewart dies aged 86
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Marvel Studios issue statement as Sir Patrick Stewart dies aged 86

Sir Patrick Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Topics: Marvel, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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