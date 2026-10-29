Marvel Studios issue statement as Sir Patrick Stewart dies aged 86

Marvel has released a heartfelt statement following the death of X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart who has died aged 86 at his home in Los Angeles.

"All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart," the statement began.

"Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from 'X-Men' to 'Logan' to 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

"He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman," the statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, continued.

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The statement continued to say that all of those at Marvel Studios were thinking of Patrick's wife, 'Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art'.

Stewart's representatives confirmed that the legendary actor, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, died yesterday (October 28).

A statement on his Instagram profile read: "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

The statement concluded: "In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources."

Patrick Stewart has died aged 86 (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Since the tragic news broke, tributes have been pouring in from Stewart's friends and co-stars.

Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, shared the post to his Instagram story, along with the caption: “Rest in peace my friend.”

Stewart's final movie role is set to come next month, where he will be reprising his role as Professor X in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is set to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026.

He played the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek in over 170 episodes of the television series, and four movies.

His highly impressive career spanned seven decades.

Stewart married his wife, American singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013, and has two children with his first wife Sheila Falconer.