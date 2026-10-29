Nicki Minaj is diving headfirst into politics this week - and she's now hit out at New York Governor Katy Hochul on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, the 'Starships' singer appeared on stage with the president ahead of next month's midterm elections. Minaj, who is a well-known MAGA supporter, told Trump he had 'changed the energy of the country' and 'given us a future to look forward to.'

Trump also raised eyebrows for saying Minaj had a 'beautiful [behind].'

Now, Minaj is making her opinions clear once again, branding Democrat politician Katy Hochul as 'evil' as she runs for a second term in the New York gubernatorial elections.

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Kathy Hochul responded to Minaj's savage tweets (Photo by Anna Connors - Pool/Getty Images)

Taking to the social media platform, the 43-year-old penned: "Kathy Hochul is an evil woman.

"The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them," she continued to claim.

"Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."

Hochul, like thousands of others, has seen the star's tweet, and she didn't hold back with her response.

"I think she should ought to get outside and get offline a little more," she said when asked about Minaj's rant during a campaign shop in Albany.

"And stop going to Trump rallies because it's poisoning your mind," she continued.

UNILAD has contacted Katy Hochul for further comment.

Nicki Minaj showed her support for the president (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Adding to the eventful week for Minaj, she was also jokingly dubbed 'the new White House Press Secretary' after Katie Zacharia's departure after just five. days in the role.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House press secretary! @NICKIMINAJ," communications director Steven Cheung penned on X.

Zacharia will go down in history as the person to have served the least time in the position of White House press secretary. The second shortest was Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 11 days.

Following her departure, Zacharia said it was 'an honor' to work for President Donald Trump.

Alongside a photo of herself with Trump, she penned: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to."

It came after Trump suggested she should potentially 'reconsider' her position after treated 'pretty nastily' by the media.



