Nicki Minaj hits out at 'evil' New York governor Kathy Hochul with bizarre God warning
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Nicki Minaj hits out at 'evil' New York governor Kathy Hochul with bizarre God warning

Hochul hit back with a savage response

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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