Trump asks Katie Zacharia to potentially step down from her role as White House press secretary

President Trump has asked his new press secretary to consider stepping down from the role less than one week after being appointed.

Just four days after choosing the former communications adviser for the Trump Media and Technology Group to become his new White House press secretary, Trump has hinted that Katie Zacharia may not be cut out for the role.

"Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider," Trump said he told Zacharia earlier today (October 16).

The president said that the two would speak when they returned to the White House, and would leave the decision in her hands - despite the lack of encouragement.

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He further questioned: "Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this."

Trump has asked Zacharia to consider standing down (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump noted that she had so far been treated 'pretty nastily' by the media, and wants her to be 'happy'.

"Maybe it’s not for her," he added.

Zacharia, 41, claimed that she had wanted to work for the president 'for a very long time', after the news was announced on Monday (October 12).

She wrote: "Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime.

"President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day."

Prior to the blip that has seemingly occurred today, Trump previously described the MAGA supporter as 'loyal and brilliant'.

"She has an unblemished record of support," the president noted.

He further claimed that Zacharia would be 'terrific' in the new role.

The confusion comes after her claim to be a lawyer, despite not passing the bar exam.

The press secretary has been in the job for a matter of days (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Following Zacharia's first press briefing on Tuesday, the president was asked by reporters: "What state did she pass the bar exam in? You said she is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? Which State?"

Trump turned to Zacharia, who was standing beside him, and asked: "Which state?"

"When I moved to China," she responded.

However, seemingly having misunderstood the question, Zacharia later conceded that she had yet to pass the bar exam.

The mom-of-four's first press conference also raised eyebrows earlier this week, when she mistakenly referred to the president as her 'husband'.