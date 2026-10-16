Trump asks Katie Zacharia to potentially step down from her role as White House press secretary
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Trump asks Katie Zacharia to potentially step down from her role as White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia has been White House press secretary for just four days

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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