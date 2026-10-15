White House responds to scrutiny of Trump's press secretary Katie Zacharia being a 'lawyer' after complaint filed
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White House responds to scrutiny of Trump's press secretary Katie Zacharia being a 'lawyer' after complaint filed

An expert has explained if she could have practiced law in China following her comments to journalists

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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