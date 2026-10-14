Trump's press secretary Katie Zacharia says where she passed the bar exam and sparks mass confusion
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Trump's press secretary Katie Zacharia says where she passed the bar exam and sparks mass confusion

Zacharia insists she has 'all the appropriate credentials'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: US News, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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