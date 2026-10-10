What to know about Katie Zacharia as Trump picks her to replace Karoline Leavitt as press secretary
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What to know about Katie Zacharia as Trump picks her to replace Karoline Leavitt as press secretary

Donald Trump and Katie Zacharia have worked together before she was hired to replace Karoline Leavitt

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for 2521 Entertainment and Angel Studios

Topics: Donald Trump, Republicans, US News, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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