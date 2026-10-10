What to know about Katie Zacharia as Trump picks her to replace Karoline Leavitt as press secretary

President Donald Trump revealed online that he was appointing none other than Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary, but nobody online seems to know who she is.

The leadership team over at the White House is generally made up of people who are loyal to the administration of the time – which would be Trump right now.

Previously, Trump hired people to come under his wing who follow similar ideals, are republican, and see the country going where he wants it to go.

So, it’s no surprise that when he was looking for someone to take over from someone as loyal as Leavitt, it would be hard to do.

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However, it seems like he’s found a match in Zacharia, who was already working with him in a different capacity prior to her new position being made public.

Donald Trump assigned Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The 46-year-old former commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, was announced to be taking over the role via a Truth Social post on Friday (October 9), in which Trump described her as ‘a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.’

He wrote: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia. Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!”

He added of her background that she is 'a native of California’ who previously served as ‘Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.’

Trump added: “Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax. She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7.”

He went on to call her a ‘devoted fan and member of MAGA’ who he is 'confident’ will deliver ‘strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration’

In response, Zacharia thanked him for the ‘honor of a lifetime’ as she dubbed his role of POTUS as ‘a blessing to this country.’





Writing on X, she said: “The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day.”

Leavitt announced her departure from the role on August 12 and left officially on August 27 before it was made known she will now serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel starting November 1.

At the time, Leavitt said she was 'grateful for the opportunity', adding: “I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”