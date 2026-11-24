Catherine Mare, an 18-year-old from Winburg, South Africa, now runs her own weight management business after losing more than 120lbs in nine months.

By the time she was 14, Catherine weighed roughly 265lbs (18.9 stone), and her everyday meals consisted of chocolate, chips, KFC and McDonald's.

"I didn't really care about what I put in my body; I was happy as long as it made me feel good," said.

In February 2025, she began researching nutrition on Google and social media, then built her own plan around high-protein foods, regular walking and plenty of water.

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She swapped soda for four liters of water a day, just over a gallon, and now walks 10km (about 6.2 miles) daily on a treadmill and around her local area.

By November 2025, she weighed 10.2 stone (around 143lbs), a weight she has maintained for the past year.

She also began tracking her calories and portion sizes, eats less processed food and has cut out sugar completely, which she says has reversed her insulin resistance.

Catherine says she weighed 18.9 stone, roughly 265lbs, by the time she was 14. (SWNS)

Her diet now includes chicken breast, lean beef, turkey, eggs, tuna, avocado, oats and sweet potatoes.

She turned to unhealthy foods to cope after her parents divorced when she was six, and classmates later bullied her severely over her weight, leaving her feeling 'worthless'.

At 16, she was diagnosed with insulin resistance, a metabolic condition that affects how the body processes sugar and can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

"I realised that I was eating so much sugar, it was making me sick, and I needed to change," she said.

Catherine set up the business in 2025 after leaving school at 17. "I never thought I'd ever lose the weight; I thought I'd always be the fat, funny friend," she said.

Does drinking four liters of water a day help you lose weight?

Water was only one part of Catherine's overhaul, and Harman Bajwa, a registered nutritionist at Nutrificient, said that matters.

"Drinking enough water is important for good health, but drinking four litres a day is not a weight loss strategy in itself," she said.

Catherine also changed her eating habits, tracked calories and started walking regularly, Bajwa noted. "These changes are much more likely to explain her weight loss than the amount of water she drank."

Bajwa also warned that drinking excessive amounts of water, particularly over a short period, can dilute blood sodium levels, a condition called hyponatremia that can be life-threatening in severe cases.

Catherine began her weight loss journey in February 2025 and weighed 10.2 stone by November 2025. (SWNS)

Is losing 120 pounds in nine months healthy?

Bajwa calculated that Catherine's weight loss works out at roughly 3lbs a week.

A gradual loss of about 1 to 2lbs a week is generally considered more realistic and sustainable for most adults, she said, though people starting at a higher weight may lose more initially.

Losing weight too quickly can raise the risk of nutritional deficiencies, muscle loss and gallstones.

Without knowing Catherine's health history or whether she had medical support, Bajwa said she could not say if losing weight this quickly was safe for her.

"Her experience should not be a target for others," she said.